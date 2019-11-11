Build your own oxygen banks, plant seven trees each: Javadekar to students

chandigarh

Exhorting students to build their own oxygen banks by planting seven plants each and taking care of these, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, Prakash Javadekar, told students at Sat Paul Mittal School in Dugri, Ludhiana, on Monday to have a strong value system in place to become successful leaders.

Javadekar, who holds the charge of information and broadcasting, was in the city as chief guest at the Sat Paul Mittal National Award that Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, an organisation that late Sat Paul Mittal set up in 1983, awards every year.

Later, at the school, its governing council chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal welcomed the minister, who addressed the students after lighting a lamp.

“To become a good leader, you need a strong value system, determination and perseverance. These qualities are an absolute must to pave the path to success,” the minister said in his address, adding that the country would soon turn into a ‘New India’, free of casteism, communalism, corruption and pollution.

Appreciating efforts of students and teachers in understanding environment-related issues, he added their intelligence, knowledge and awareness was sure to bring about a positive change in society, as they were were protecting nature, forest, biodiversity and wildlife. The address was followed by an interactive session with students.