Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Bus conductor looted in Amritsar

Bus conductor looted in Amritsar

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Amritsar Three unidentified persons attacked a bus conductor, Jirmail Singh, with a knife and looted his wallet containing ₹1,800 from him near Butari village, district rural police said, after registering a case on Sunday.

“At around 8pm on December 20, three unidentified bike-borne men with their faces covered, stopped the motorcycle of Jirmal. One of the accused attacked him with a knife, causing severe injuries on his arm. The second accused took out his wallet from his pocket, which contained ₹1,800. The third accused opened fire in the air, but it did not hurt anyone. They fled after looting the wallet,” the complainant Kabal Singh, the cousin of the victim, Jirmail, said in his statement to the police.

He added that his cousin was coming back on his motorcycle to his village from the Rayya town in the district, when he was looted.

A case has been registered against the three accused at Khilchian police station under sections 25-27/54/59 of the Arms Act and section 379-B (theft) of the IPC. “The accused will be nabbed soon,” said ASI Narinder Singh.

