e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Businessman Oberoi secures freedom for 11 Punjabi youths facing murder charges in Dubai

Businessman Oberoi secures freedom for 11 Punjabi youths facing murder charges in Dubai

₹65 lakh blood money was paid to the families of victims — Ashif Ali of Jalandhar district and Varinderpal Singh of Kapurthala

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Twelve Indians and two Pakistanis, who were facing murder charges in Dubai, have been saved by Indian businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi, who made arrangements for the blood money to secure their release.

According to Oberoi, 11 of the 14 youths (including two Pakistanis), returned on Monday while three are expected to reach India in the coming days. Five of the 12 Indians are from Gurdaspur, two from SBS Nagar, two from Kapurthala, one each from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, and one from Kurukshetra district in Haryana.

According to a press release issued by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust run by Oberoi, a clash between two groups broke out in Sharjah on December 31, 2015, in which 23-year-old Ashif Ali of Samrai town in Jalandhar district and 25-year-old Varinderpal Singh of Pandoori village of Kapurthala district were killed. Fourteen youths were charged with the double murder and sent to jail in Dubai on January 1, 2016.

Oberoi said the family members of the accused youths had approached him for help. “After finding that some of the youths were the only breadwinners of their families, I approached Nirmal Singh, a relative of victim Varinderpal, and apprised him of the pitiable situation of the family members of the accused,” he said.

On May 21, 2018, Oberoi took Nirmal Singh to the Dubai court and told the judge that the family members of the victims were ready for a “compromise”.

Oberoi said after getting a nod from the court, he handed over around ₹65 lakh blood money to the victims’ families in July 2018 and submitted the relevant papers. “After this, I attended 27 hearings. In total, ₹75 lakh, including the blood money, was spent on the case. A part of the money was paid by the families of the accused youths,” he said.

He also said they had filed the appeal for the youths’ release in February 2020 and the court decided to release them in April this year.

The nine Indian-returnees have been quarantined for 14 days at the Military Hospital in Chennai.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In