Cab driver held with 22g heroin in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:49 IST

The police have arrested a 29-year-old cab driver with 22 gram heroin. The accused was identified as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Johan, of Omega City, Kharar.

Johan was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand. He was arrested by the police during checking at a naka near Ziri Mandi chowk (grain market, Sector 39).

During preliminary questioning, the accused told the police that he had been supplying drugs to his regular customers in Chandigarh and Mohali from his taxi itself.

The police said that the accused was involved in immoral trafficking as well and had been supplying females for flesh trade to his customers.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.