Caddy-turned-pro Akshay Sharma wins post-lockdown inaugural PGTI tourney, equals India’s four-round record of under-24 par

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:01 IST

Akshay Sharma, 30, a caddy-turned-professional golfer, on Saturday won the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2020 presented by Panchkula Golf Club, and along with it a cheque for ₹4.84 lakh.

Since turning professional in 2010, the Chandigarh golfer’s ultimate target was to earn enough money so that he could move his family of six from a one-room rented accommodation to their own house. His target worked as a motivation, but at times it also put pressure on him.

Last month, he relieved this pressure by buying a six-room house for his family. And this was very much evident when he took to the greens after over seven months, with resumption of the domestic professional circuit that started simultaneously in Panchkula and Chandigarh on November 4.

Sharma’s superlative performance saw him equalising the PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) four-round record of 24-under, set by multiple Asian tour winner Anirban Lahiri and highest ranked Indian golfer in the world Rashid Khan.

On all four days, Sharma played under-par (64,66,67,67) and maintained the top position on the leader’s board till lifting the title.

Another Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar finished second with a tally of 19-under-269. He got a cheque for ₹3.34 lakh.

‘Win will set the tone for remaining season’

“Professional golfers, especially caddy-turned pros, are totally dependent on the tournaments to earn their livelihood. So, I was eagerly waiting for the professional circuit to resume post lockdown. I am really happy that I won the inaugural tournament,” said Sharma.

“The win in the first event will set the tone for the remaining four events of the season. My next target is to perform well in the second tournament presented by my home course Chandigarh Golf Club, starting from November 9,” he said.

Sharma’s association with the sport started as a caddy at an age of 13. Two years later, he started playing, and at 20, he turned professional. Last month, he bought a two-storey house for his family at Nayagaon near Chandigarh.

“The day I turned pro, my ultimate target was to have my own house. It took me almost 10 years to realise my dream. Now, the next in line is marriage and a car. I also have to save money to play on the Asian Tour. If I do well there, then I can aim for a bigger car too, otherwise I have to be content with a smaller one,” said Sharma.

‘My life revolves around 18-hole golf course’

“My life revolves around the 18-hole golf course. First, it was the job of the caddie to earn pocket money and contribute to my family’s meagre income, and now I play golf to provide a decent lifestyle to my family,” said Sharma.

After two years of caddying, he bought two secondhand clubs (7 Iron and Sandwich) for ₹500 each. As he was not eligible to use the course, he honed golfing skills on a ground at Saketri, after his caddy work.

“For almost two years I saved money and bought my first set. It was second-hand and cost me ₹8,000. Today I am a little bit comfortable and have got an equipment sponsor. But I can never forget what members of the Chandigarh Golf Course have done for me,” said Sharma.

SPS Matharoo, who is the captain of the course, helped him financially, so that he could travel and participate in tournaments. “I am also thankful to my caddy Montu Kumar (from Delhi), who is my partner from struggling days. He had travelled with me by train and stayed in the cheapest lodges. But since 2017, I am able to afford travelling by air and staying in decent hotels,” said Sharma.