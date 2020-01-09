e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / California sues billionaire Vinod Khosla over beach access

California sues billionaire Vinod Khosla over beach access

The state of California said in the lawsuit on Monday that he has “improperly and illegally” restricted entry to the beach. Beaches in California are public land under the California Coastal Act.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:05 IST
Indian Asian News Service
Indian Asian News Service
San Francisco
Vinod Khosla
Vinod Khosla (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Reviving a legal battle, the state of California has sued billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla over denying access to the public to a beach next to his property in San Mateo County.

According to a report in CNBC, Khosla whose net worth is $2 billion (Forbes’ listing) bought land surrounding Martins Beach in 2008 for $32 million.

Since then, he has been fighting lawsuits from local activist groups on letting the public use the beach as Khosla has locked the entry for the public.

Beaches in California are public land under the California Coastal Act.

Khosla has been fighting this battle for 12 years now to “keep private a stretch of beach in front of an 89-acre property that the billionaire venture capitalist purchased in 2008”, says TechCrunch.

The state of California said in the lawsuit on Monday that he has “improperly and illegally” restricted entry to the beach.

The suit added that without court orders, Khosla will “continue to deny, impair and obstruct” the public’s right to use Martins Beach.

“The claims asserted in today’s lawsuit have been extensively litigated and repeatedly rejected by the courts in a prior lawsuit,” Dori Yob Kilmer, a lawyer for Khosla, said in a statement.

tags
top news
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News