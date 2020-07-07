e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Cancel licences of contractors delaying Panchkula projects: Haryana speaker

Cancel licences of contractors delaying Panchkula projects: Haryana speaker

Gian Chand Gupta, who represents the Panchkula assembly segment, held a meeting with senior officers of the Panchkula municipal corporation on Tuesday to review the progress of various projects.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta recommended cancellation of licences of contractors deliberately delaying development work in Panchkula district, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Gupta, who represents the Panchkula assembly segment, held a meeting with senior officers of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) to review the progress of various projects.

“A number of loopholes were noticed when the progress report of construction of entrance gates of villages was scrutinised,” an official spokesperson for the speaker said in a release.

The speaker issued directions for issuance of tenders of road-lanes and clearing of storm water drains for the monsoon to prevent waterlogging. He also issued directions to expedite sewerage work in eight villages which fall under Panchkula MC.

Sewerage treatment plants will be set up at Saketri and Ramgarh.

The speaker also reviewed the progress of works announced by the chief minister.

Progress of construction work in the community centres of Sector 7 and 10, Panchkula, was checked.

MC authorities were also asked to complete shelters for unclaimed dogs being built at Sudarshanpur.

