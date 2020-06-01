Capt clears appointments of 8 next of martyrs’ kin

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:20 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday cleared the appointments of eight next of kin of martyrs in recognition of their gallantry actions.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the appointments were recommended by a high-powered committee headed by chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

The government appointed Amritbir Singh as tehsildar in the revenue department for the sacrifice made by his father, CRPF inspector Raghbir Singh of village Sathiala in Amritsar. Singh died on April 24, 2017, fighting naxalites in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Recognizing sacrifice of Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu, who laid down life while serving in the UN Mission in Sudan, his wife Tanveer Kaur has been appointed as a tehsildar in the revenue department. Major Sandhu was awarded “Dag Hammarskjold Medal” by the United Nations for the sacrifice.

Aastha Garg has been appointed excise and taxation officer. Her husband Flt Lt Mohit Garg who belonged to Samana in Patiala district died when the AN-32 aircraft which he was flying crashed in high altitude area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Malkeet Kaur, wife of BSF constable Mukhtiar Singh has been appointed as a library restorer in state education department. Mukhtiar attained martyrdom on July 15, 2018, while fighting naxalites in Pakhanjure sub-division in Chhattisgarh.

Gurpal Singh, brother of rifleman in the army Sukhwinder Singh, has been given appointment as a junior engineer public works department. Sukhwinder of Fatehpur village in Hoshiarpur died on December 16, 2019, fighting at the line of control in Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Radha Rani, sister of grenadier Sanjay Kumar, has been appointed as inspector in office of registrar, co-operative societies. Sanjay belonged to Rajwal village in Hoshiarpur, and died on April 9, 2019, while he was carrying out field firing exercise with live ammunition.

Recognising martyrdom of grenadier Lekh Raj, the government has appointed his brother Amandeep as a clerk in the department of defence services welfare. Lekh Raj of Shajrana village in Ferozepur district joined 332-medium regiment in the year 2011. He attained martyrdom on Aug 7, 2018 while he was on patrolling on the line of actual control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Akwinder Kaur, wife of Naik Manwinder Singh, of Ghonewal in Amritsar has been appointed as naib-tehsildar in revenue department. Her husband of 3-Punjab attained martyrdom on November 18, 2019, when he was on an operational duty in Siachen Glacier.