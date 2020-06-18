e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Capt-govt plans ₹25 cr development push for each assembly constituency

Capt-govt plans ₹25 cr development push for each assembly constituency

Eye on 2022 polls: A three-member fiscal management committee, led by the chief minister and comprising two cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Badal, is working on the programme

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab is planning a big development push for all 117 assembly constituencies of the state, which is scheduled to go to the polls in 2022.

As per the plan, ₹25 crore would be reserved for each constituency and the works would be supervised by the deputy commissioner of district in which the constituency falls and the MLA concerned.

The ruling party’s MLAs have already started sending proposals for development works, which are being forwarded to the local bodies and other departments for approval and technical examination.

“The first installment of the funds is expected to be rolled out within a fortnight and works are expected to start by September,” said a senior government functionary.

As per the state government’s plan, a three-member fiscal management committee, led by the chief minister and comprising two cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Badal, is working on the programme and is looking at the financial aspects. The total funds outlay entails ₹2,925 crore.

Expressing concern of the possibility of the pandemic posing a hurdle to the plan, local bodies minister Brahm Mohndra said, “The government is already spending a huge amount in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It is to be seen how much fund is to be given to each constituency. There are suggestions that not all constituencies need the same amount, so discussions are on to fix upper limit of expenditure to Rs. 25 crore.”

The state finance department has been asked to make arrangements for funds. “It is to be seen how much funds are available and how loans would be raised,” said a state functionary. The state has received ₹2,800 crore as GST reimbursement from the Centre and a portion of these funds are expected to go for development. “Development is the main agenda of our government and people also expect that development should take place. It is the government’s responsibility to muster funds whatever the situation is,” said state congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

WHO’S INCHARGE IN NON-CONG CONSTITUENCIES

The ruling party has 80 MLAs and all of them have been involved in the development exercise. However, in case of 37 constituencies with non-Congress MLAs, the government is yet to decide on the points-person. Informed sources said that the CM and state congress party chief would take a call. “I think it has to be someone from the party as opposition MLAs would not let the work go smoothly,” said a government functionary.

Other than Congress MLAs, there are 19 of the Aam Aadmi Party, 14 of the Shiromani Akali Dal and two each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Lok Insaaf Party.

The Akali-BJP government had launched a similar programme in 2008 and 2016 before the state polls, setting aside ₹25 crore for each constituency

