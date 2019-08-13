Capt hosts lunch for Kashmiri students on Eid

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:00 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday hosted a lunch for 125 Kashmiri students studying in universities and colleges across the state to mark the occasion of Eid.

He told the students that normalcy would return to Jammu and Kashmir soon. “We cannot replace your families but I hope you consider us as your family too. I assure you of your safety and security in Punjab,” he told the students.

The lunch was hosted at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

“I have not been able to go to Kashmir for a long time due to busy schedule. But I consider the beautiful Valley my second home. I am confident your families back home will also be safe, and you will soon meet them,” he told the students

The students said they too considered Punjab their second home where they always felt safe. “We have seen that Punjabis have a big heart,” said Faiq Salem, a student.

“Coming here today reminds us of our families,” said Farzana Hafeez, another student, saying they felt lonely at the thought of not being home on Eid.

The students presented to the CM a portrait sketched by Abdul Azad, a fine arts Kashmiri student at university in Mohali.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:00 IST