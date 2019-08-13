e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Capt hosts lunch for Kashmiri students on Eid

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday hosted a lunch for 125 Kashmiri students studying in universities and colleges across the state to mark the occasion of Eid.

He told the students that normalcy would return to Jammu and Kashmir soon. “We cannot replace your families but I hope you consider us as your family too. I assure you of your safety and security in Punjab,” he told the students.

The lunch was hosted at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

“I have not been able to go to Kashmir for a long time due to busy schedule. But I consider the beautiful Valley my second home. I am confident your families back home will also be safe, and you will soon meet them,” he told the students

The students said they too considered Punjab their second home where they always felt safe. “We have seen that Punjabis have a big heart,” said Faiq Salem, a student.

“Coming here today reminds us of our families,” said Farzana Hafeez, another student, saying they felt lonely at the thought of not being home on Eid.

The students presented to the CM a portrait sketched by Abdul Azad, a fine arts Kashmiri student at university in Mohali.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:00 IST

more from chandigarh
top news
    trending topics
    RIL AGM 2019 highlightsVikram SarabhaiEid-Al-AdhaReliance AGM 2019India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights
    don't miss