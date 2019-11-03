Captain to inaugurate celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:04 IST

The stage is all set for the grand celebrations of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary to begin at Sultanpur Lodhi. Chief minister Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh will formally inaugurate the week- long celebrations which begin from November 5. Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC) has already started its celebrations on November 1.

Final touches were given to the main venue as cabinet minister, Charanjit Singh Channi reviewed the arrangements of the pandal on Sunday. Punjab government will initiate the Sehaj path bhog in the presence of chief minister and MLA’s of other parties at the main pandal on November 5, for which a bhog will be held on November 12. As per district administration officials, the CM will inaugurate exhibitions based on the Guru’s life.

Displays by tourism dept

The Punjab tourism department will host an exhibition on the Guru, wherein curators from Panjab digital library, an NGO, will tell the Guru’s story. Devinder Pal Singh, co-founder of the NGO said the theme of the exhibition is ‘Guru Nanak Sahib: Light and Love’. The exhibition moves from the earliest mentions of Guru Nanak, through time, until present day. Tourism department joint director, Lakhmir Singh said pictures of 70 villages of Punjab linked with the Guru are to be on display at the exhibition.

Exhibition on Punjab-made products

Punjab small industries and export corporation is also holding an exhibition of 148 stalls in which self-help groups, 31 government departments and handicraft artists from across the state will highlight Punjab-made products, said PSIEC official Kamaljit Agnihotri.

Multi-media show, Punjabi singers

The government is to host a grand multimedia light and sound show, the first of its kind, at Sultanpur Lodhi from November 4. The 70-minute show will portray the life and teachings of Guru Nanak with the help of digital techniques, and renowned Punjabi will also perform on stage.

The organisers said they have chosen 10 sakhi’s of the Guru’s life from his four divine journeys to be shown via a laser and sound show, wherein 200 artistes will take part.

The light and sound shows will be held from 7 pm to 9.15 pm, from November 4 to 9 and November 13 to 15. In view of the large number of pilgrims on November 10, 11 and 12, the show would be held from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. Besides the shows, famous Punjabi singers, such as Lakhwinder Wadali, Bhai Hardev Singh Kawishar Harbhajan Mann and Pamma Dummewal will entertain the audience.

Deputy commissioner, DPS Kharbanda said that administration has made adequate arrangements to accommodate more than 5,000 pilgrims at the venue.

Footfalls increasing by the day

The rush of devotees to pay obeisance has been increasing day by day. As per SGPC officials, thousands of pilgrims have visited the historic Ber Sahib gurdwara, without any hassle whatsoever.

Pankaj Sharma, the tent city manager said around 20,000 people have availed the facility of tents since November 1 but more rush is being expected from November 7 onwards.

A heavy rush could be seen at the langar hall where pilgrims partook the various types of foods at various sites.

SGPC pandal: Race against time

The SGPC pandal to be set up at Guru Nanak College in Sultanpur Lodhi is incomplete. The outer structure has been set up by a private firm while the inner work is underway. Officials said they will complete the work by November 8. SGPC has spent nearly Rs 11 crore on the pandal and drone show.