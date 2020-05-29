e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Car driver arrested for not wearing face mask in Chandigarh

Car driver arrested for not wearing face mask in Chandigarh

As per the directives of the UT administration, wearing a mask is mandatory while being in public, while movement of vehicles is banned between 7pm and 7am in the city

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Not wearing a face mask while driving your car can invite an FIR in Chandigarh.

In probably the first such case, the Chandigarh Police arrested a Mullanpur resident for the offence on Friday night.

A police patrol party intercepted the car being driven by Randeep Singh Bhanott of Mullanpur in Sector 44 around 3am, and found he was not wearing a face mask.

Police said on being stopped, Bhanott started arguing with the PCR team, as well as the beat patrol party.

He was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station. He was later let off on bail.

As per the directives of the UT administration, wearing a mask is mandatory while being in public, while movement of vehicles is banned between 7pm and 7am in the city.

PEDESTRIAN ARRESTED

Similarly, Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested near Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh, for not wearing a face mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. He was later released on bail.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 188 of the IPC at the IT Park police station.

top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In