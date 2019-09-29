Car stolen from outside house in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Unidentified miscreants stole a Toyota Innova from outside a house in Industrial Area-A, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area showed the car being taken away around 5am but the accused were not captured in the camera.

Complainant Sandeep Raman Gargi, a resident of Industrial Area-A, Suffian Chowk, stated that around 11pm on Friday, he had parked his Toyota Innova car outside their shop near his house. The next morning he noticed the car missing from the spot but thought that his son must have moved it. His son too thought that Sandeep may have moved the car and did not raise any alarm.

It was only on Saturday afternoon when Sandeep asked his son for the keys that the vehicle theft came to the fore.

Division Number 2 police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

