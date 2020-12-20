Career advancement scheme: Teacher promotions commence at Panjab University amid PUTA protest

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 08:09 IST

The interviews of teachers for promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS) have begun at Panjab University (PU) on Saturday amid protests by the members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

PUTA has been protesting on campus for the last 30 days demanding that the pending interviews of the teachers be immediately fixed by the varsity. PU in an official communique on Saturday said that vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar had assured that the process of CAS interviews will be expedited and completed shortly.

“The CAS process has been initiated as per the observation made by the apex higher education regulator, University Grants Commission, asking the universities to take steps to complete all pending promotion cases at the earliest,” stated the official communique.

The university has also appealed to PUTA that they should pose trust in the administration to maintain a harmonious and cordial environment on campus. “Needless to mention that such conduct of PUTA may affect the image and perception of the university adversely,” PU said.

Clearing their stand, however, PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar has said that they will continue to protest unless all the cases are not cleared. PUTA is also likely to meet on Sunday to decide their future strategy.