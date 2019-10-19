Carjacking bid foiled in Sarabha Nagar, one held

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:19 IST

In yet another incident of blatant lawbreaking, some miscreants attempted to hijack the car from a woman in Sarabha Nagar main market on Friday evening on knife point. The woman, however, raised an alarm after which, onlookers nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

Noor Khurana of South City said after shopping at Sarabha Nagar, when she was about to sit in her car, a man turned up there with a knife in his hand. He put the knife on her neck and threatened her, asking for keys to the vehicle.

The woman raised an alarm following which onlookers nabbed the accused and thrashed him. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and apprehended the accused. ASI Pardeep Kumar said they are yet to verify whether the accused wanted to snatch the car or cash. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the case.

In a similar incident, a woman foiled a carjacking attempt in Dugri, Phase 1, on September 21. The accused had managed to escape but the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:19 IST