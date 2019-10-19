e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Carjacking bid foiled in Sarabha Nagar, one held

Noor Khurana of South City said after shopping at Sarabha Nagar, when she was about to sit in her car, a man turned up there with a knife in his hand

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In yet another incident of blatant lawbreaking, some miscreants attempted to hijack the car from a woman in Sarabha Nagar main market on Friday evening on knife point. The woman, however, raised an alarm after which, onlookers nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

Noor Khurana of South City said after shopping at Sarabha Nagar, when she was about to sit in her car, a man turned up there with a knife in his hand. He put the knife on her neck and threatened her, asking for keys to the vehicle.

The woman raised an alarm following which onlookers nabbed the accused and thrashed him. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and apprehended the accused. ASI Pardeep Kumar said they are yet to verify whether the accused wanted to snatch the car or cash. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the case.

In a similar incident, a woman foiled a carjacking attempt in Dugri, Phase 1, on September 21. The accused had managed to escape but the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:19 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News