e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

‘Casteist slur’: Dalit students protest against Jalandhar college management, block road

The protesters said lecturers has used derogatory words against their community and asked them to deposit the remaining fee to get their roll number to sit in the examinations

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Students belonging to the Dalit community at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV), Jalandhar, on Monday held a protest and blocked the main road for around two hours accusing the college management of using casteist remarks against them.

The protesters said lecturers has used derogatory words against their community and asked them to deposit the remaining fee to get their roll number to sit in the examinations.

“The college should issue our roll numbers without demanding fee as it is waived under the post-matric scholarship scheme. An FIR should also be registered against the college management for using casteist slur against Dalit students,” a protester said.

College principal Ajay Sareen denied the allegations, saying they only asked the students to deposit their remaining fee to collect the roll number as per the rules.

Under the post-matric scholarship scheme of the state government, SC students are not required to pay any fee to institutions.

top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News