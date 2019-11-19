‘Casteist slur’: Dalit students protest against Jalandhar college management, block road

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:54 IST

Students belonging to the Dalit community at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV), Jalandhar, on Monday held a protest and blocked the main road for around two hours accusing the college management of using casteist remarks against them.

The protesters said lecturers has used derogatory words against their community and asked them to deposit the remaining fee to get their roll number to sit in the examinations.

“The college should issue our roll numbers without demanding fee as it is waived under the post-matric scholarship scheme. An FIR should also be registered against the college management for using casteist slur against Dalit students,” a protester said.

College principal Ajay Sareen denied the allegations, saying they only asked the students to deposit their remaining fee to collect the roll number as per the rules.

Under the post-matric scholarship scheme of the state government, SC students are not required to pay any fee to institutions.