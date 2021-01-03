e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CAT 2020: Chandigarh tricity students shine

CAT 2020: Chandigarh tricity students shine

An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT Photo/For representational purposes)
         

Chandigarh

At least 15 students from the tricity scored more than 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT-2020) results declared on Saturday.

An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year in the region, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAT is the gateway for students to India’s top business schools, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Sargam Bansal, a Punjab Engineering College (PEC) student, who scored 99.17 percentile said, “This year CAT was a different ball game altogether with surprises on account of both number of questions and timing. So the key was to have faith in your preparation and not to be unnerved by the unknown”.

Among males, Kshitiz Garg with 99.61 percentile, pursuing engineering from PEC, credited his success to building a strong foundation and taking mocks regularly.

Himani Garg from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College with 99.05 Percentile, reflected on her ability to identify doable questions as her mantra for success.

Hirdesh Madan, director of coaching centre Bulls Eye, said, “Interestingly there are a good number of girls in the toppers’ list this time. “I think in 2021 there will be a rise in the number of CAT aspirants as last year’s numbers were adversely affected by Covid-19, which left students confused about career prospects,” he said.

top news
Protesting farmers cross Haryana border, threaten to start hunger strike
Protesting farmers cross Haryana border, threaten to start hunger strike
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In