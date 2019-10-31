e-paper
Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Caught on camera giving formula for adulterated milk, NDRI official suspended in Karnal

a video of the official surfaced on social media in which he is seen elaborating a formula to make adulterated milk and milk products using chemicals

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
 National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, has suspended an official after a video of him surfaced on social media in which he is seen elaborating a formula to make adulterated milk and milk products using chemicals.

 The official has been identified as Surender Singh, a technician in the production unit of the NDRI.  In the video, which was reportedly a part of a sting operation, Surender was caught giving details on how to prepare milk, cheese and khoya using chemicals.    

When contacted, NDRI public relation officer and principal scientist Rajan Sharma said taking cognisance of the video clip, the NDRI administration has recommended suspension of Surender Singh and an internal inquiry has also been ordered.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 22:50 IST

