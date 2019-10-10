Chak hopes to cash in on association with SAD, Phoolka

chandigarh

Having close association with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former MLA, HS Phoolka, in the past, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate Sukhdev Chak hopes to make a clean sweep in the Dakha bypoll.

Despite being a first-timer, Chak is not new to the politics in the segment as he has also remained at different positions, including a member of the Zila Parishad and sarpanch of Chak Kalan village. He had also been closely associated with SAD candidate Manpreet Sigh Ayali and Phoolka, who had won the Vidhan Sabha election from the Dakha constituency in 2017.

Chak had joined the LIP in 2014 and has been fielded as MLA candidate for the first time by the party.

Chak said he and his family members are missionary Akalis and the traditional SAD voters would stand by his side in the bypoll. Speaking about Phoolka supporters, Chak said people had not voted for Phoolka, but his ideology. The voters have now seen that ideology in the working of LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains. He, being a part of LIP, was also a supporter of Phoolka for his contribution to the society, said Chak.

The voters in Dakha had also given a good response to Bains in the Lok Sabha elections due to which Bains had led from the segment, said Chak.

Slamming the opposition candidates, Chak said, “Ayali has looted people during his tenure and lodged fake police cases against many, due to which residents had opposed him during the last elections also. Captain Sandeep Sandhu of the Congress is an outsider and the people of Dakha do not have faith in him.”

Chak that the LIP will surely make a clean sweep in the constituency.

LIP leader slams SAD, Cong for defaming Phoolka

While all political parties are trying to cater to the vote bank of Phoolka, LIP leader Manwinder Giaspura slammed the Congress and the SAD for allegedly defaming Phoolka for political gains.

Speaking on the allegations of betrayal being levelled against Phoolka, Giaspura said. “Phoolka has contributed a lot for the Sikh community, especially in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.”

While Phoolka had got 58,923 votes in the assembly election held in 2017, the numbers dropped drastically for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP candidate for the Lok Sabha election Tejpal Singh Gill, a new face, received only 2,285 votes from the Dakha assembly segment.

