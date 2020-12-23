Chandigarh: 36-year-old man ends life

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:25 IST

A 36-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, hanged himself to death at his home on Tuesday evening.

The deceased’s family members said that he locked the room and hung himself from the hook of the ceiling fan. Then, they broke the door open, and removed the body.

Police rushed him to GMCH-32 where he was declared brought dead. Police said the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife had divorced him. His 10-year-old daughter was staying with him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at Mauli Jagran police station.