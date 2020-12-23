e-paper
Chandigarh: 36-year-old man ends life

Police said the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife had divorced him

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Representative image
A 36-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, hanged himself to death at his home on Tuesday evening.

The deceased’s family members said that he locked the room and hung himself from the hook of the ceiling fan. Then, they broke the door open, and removed the body.

Police rushed him to GMCH-32 where he was declared brought dead. Police said the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife had divorced him. His 10-year-old daughter was staying with him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at Mauli Jagran police station.

