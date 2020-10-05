e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: AAP criticises BJP over imposition of new taxes

Chandigarh: AAP criticises BJP over imposition of new taxes

AAP convener Prem Garg, in a press conference on Monday, said that AAP will not impose any new taxes if it gets a majority in the MC elections

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

With the local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) planning to contest the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections on all seats, its members criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for imposing multiple new taxes in the city during its rule.

AAP convener Prem Garg, in a press conference on Monday, said that AAP will not impose any new taxes if it gets a majority in the MC elections.

Garg welcomed former senior Congress leader Chander Mukhi Sharma into the party fold and nominated him as the in-charge for the upcoming MC elections.

Sharma said, “A lot of grassroots leaders were being ignored in the Congress party because they refused to be sycophants of the Bansal family.”

Chitranjan Chanchal, ex-district president, Congress, along with Ashok Kumar Danny, Ashwani Kumar Pandu, Girish Kapoor, and Raj Chadha, also joined the party.

Garg said that if AAP comes to power, it will work on making the MC financially strong and profitable without imposing any new taxes.

It will rationalise the current taxes without compromising on the quality of services and development of the city by cutting down the wasteful expenditure, controlling the corruption and generation of revenue from unutilised resources of the corporation,” he added.

