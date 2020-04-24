e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration rejects relaxation in curfew for commercial activity

Chandigarh administration rejects relaxation in curfew for commercial activity

Other curfew relaxation demands included allowing two to three property registrations in a day, back-end office work, and some small-scale industry operations where nine or fewer people are employed

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT adviser has said that the central government is monitoring the Covid situation in the city, and no other business except for essential commercial establishments can be allowed to operate under the present curfew.
After city-based industry and business representatives on Thursday sought curfew relaxations for opening of some commercial establishments, the UT administration has decided against making any such provisions.

In a video conference with UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida and UT finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha on Thursday, the local business community had sought a range of economic concessions amid the curfew.

“We requested the administration to allow opening of some shops for a few hours daily, and allowing movement of stranded trucks laden with goods,” said Neeraj Bajaj, president, Chandigarh Business Council.

Other curfew relaxation demands included allowing two to three property registrations in a day, back-end office work, and some small-scale industry operations where nine or fewer people are employed.

“It was also urged that Chandigarh must be given relaxation to open up borders along with adjoining states. Our supply chain is linked with them,” said Naveen Manglani, president, Chandigarh Chambers of Industries.

In the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, Parida said, “The central government is monitoring the Covid management arrangements in the city and no further relaxation can be allowed under the present curfew.”

DEMANDS UNDER CONSIDERATION

The business community requested the administration to waive fixed charges for electricity, adding that bills should only be based on actual consumption. Bills should also be deferred to at least a month after the lockdown, they demanded.

Even as the administration deferred payment of MC property tax, it was requested that it be waived for six months. Water bills should be deferred for at least one month after the lockdown ends, the community demanded.

Representatives of automobile companies requested for extension for sale and registration of BS4-compliant vehicles. The last date for BS4 vehicle registration was March 25. No excise duty should be charged from liquor vendors, bars, pubs and hotels during the entire period of lockdown, demanded the hospitality industry representatives.

Parida said, “Many of these demands relate to the central government and as such, these will be forwarded with favourable recommendations. Demands pertaining to the administration are under examination.”

Industrialists asked the administration to chalk out a plan for post-lockdown operation of industries. “Besides finances, supply chain and availability of labour will be a big challenge for the industry. Ministry of home affairs suggesting penal action and criminal charge against businessmen if a worker gets infected, makes it risky for business owners to operate,” said Pankaj Khanna, president, Chandigarh Industries Association.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY OF COVID PATIENTS: BADNORE

In the meeting, Badnore directed the heads of all medical institutions to focus on critical non-Covid cases, too. He said stories of patients who had been cured should be publicised and society should celebrate their recovery.

The administrator also appealed to the Muslim brethren to observe and celebrate Ramadan indoors and conduct the prayers while practising social distancing.

