Chandigarh admn notifies appellate authorities for grievances under Right to Service Act

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 01:09 IST

For allowing complaints and appeals under the Right to Service Act, the UT administration has notified appellate authorities in 18 new services provided by government departments, including sports, agriculture and animal husbandry.

The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) has been designated as the first appellate authority, and deputy commissioner (DC) the second in the case of permissions for road shows, nagar kirtan, trade fairs, exhibitions, which have to be granted within 25 days by the miscellaneous assistant (MA) branch.

ADC and DC are the first and second appellate authorities also in the case of counter signatures on documents, refund of non-judicial stamp papers, court fee orders: the MA branch has to provide counter signatures on documents within 10 days. The stamp assistant branch (STA) has to refund non-judicial stamps within 40 days. If not done within the stipulated period, an appeal can be made to the appellate authorities.

The refund of treasury challan has to be made within 55 days: if not done, an applicant can make an appeal to the first appellate authority, in this case the DC. The commissioner, Chandigarh division, has been designated as the second appellate authority.

The STA is also mandated to provide certified copies of records within 15 days. Appeals against its failure can be made to the ADC as the first appellate authority and/or the DC as the second appellate authority.

For complaints of non-delivery of benefits under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment) Act, joint secretary-cum-assistant labour commissioner has been notified as the designated officer. Secretary-cum-labour commissioner is the first appellate authority, and secretary, labour, the second. Complaints can be made if service is not delivered within 30 days.

Labour-related issues

Complaints against non-delivery of benefits under various welfare schemes under the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act has to be made within 30 days: the designated officer is the assistant labour commissioner, the first authority is welfare commissioner, and second appellate authority is secretary, labour.

In the sports department, the junior assistant concerned has been made the designated officer; the district sports officer is the first appellate authority and director sports, the second. The department has to respond to an application of booking of a stadium within 10 days, on membership in various games in seven days, scholarship in various games in 180 days, and issue of gradation certificates in 90 days.

The veterinary officer is the designated officer for complaints against the animal husbandry and fisheries department for non-delivery of services within the stipulated period. The joint director is the first appellate and the director is the second appellate. The department has to give postmortem reports of animals in two days, issue health certificates of birds in a day, and that of animals in three days.

In the agriculture department, director agriculture is the first appellate authority and the secretary, agriculture, the second. The licensing officer is the designated officer.

The UT had adopted the Punjab RTS Act in January 2018 and constituted a one-man commission later in April. The UT notified the RTS rules in 2019, which made the Act fully operational in the city.