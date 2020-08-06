e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh BJP office celebrates laying Ram Temple foundation stone with 3,000 kg ladoos

Chandigarh BJP office celebrates laying Ram Temple foundation stone with 3,000 kg ladoos

Party workers also performed a yagya at the city headquarters.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents lighting lamps at Sector 17/18 roundabout to celebrate bhoomi poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Residents lighting lamps at Sector 17/18 roundabout to celebrate bhoomi poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in Chandigarh on Wednesday.(Ravi Kumar/H)
         

Mayor Raj Bala Malik and senior deputy mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Wednesday distributed sweets among officers and employees of the municipal corporation commemorating the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

BJP party workers also marked the occasion by performing a yagya and distributing sweets all over the city. BJP’s Sector 33 headquarters Kamalam was also lit.

“After waiting for 500 years, the historic day has finally arrived. The construction of the Ram Temple has begun and the stone laying foundation was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are fortunate enough to witness that,” said Arun Sood, BJP state president.

“As soon as the PM laid the foundation stone at 12.30 pm, 3,000 kilo desi ghee ladoos were prepared at Mansa Devi, Sector-34 gurdwara, Saketri Temple, Sector-20 mosque, Nada Sahib, Sector-18 church and Chandi Temple at Kalka. They were distributed at Snehalaya, old age homes, leprosy houses, divyang school and at other places,” Sood said.

top news
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In