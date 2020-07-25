Chandigarh colleges to begin online admissions in UG courses from July 27

chandigarh

The online joint prospectus for the 2020-2021 session of government and privately-managed government-aided colleges of the city for approximately 16,000 seats in undergraduate (UG) courses was launched on Friday by director, higher education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

From Monday, July 27, till August 3, applicants can fill their admission forms online, and the entire admission process from form submission to counselling in all streams has been made digital considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

There will be two online admission schedules—for UT pool and general pool outside UT. De-reservation of seats for leftover ones will be done college-wise from August 28 onwards. A registration fee of ₹70 will be charged for online registration.

Scanned copies of documents including Class 12 detailed marks certificate and matriculation certificate with date of birth will be required for online admission. Brar said that if any student faces difficulty in obtaining the certificates, the department will still accommodate them.

BA ADMISSIONS TO GO ONLINE

In a first the admission procedure for bachelor of arts (BA) will also be carried out entirely online. The schedule for BA is identical for both government and privately-managed government-aided colleges. However, for BA the process will be non-centralised and for government colleges candidates will have to fill the forms separately for each college after registering on the DHE website. For private aided colleges, students will directly have to register on the college’s website.

There will be no physical counselling for BA. Online registration will be open from July 27 to August 3, and the final merit list will be displayed by August 9.

STUDENTS TO RECEIVE SMS ALERT FOR PAYMENT OF FEES

A new feature added this year is that the applicants will receive an SMS notifying them to deposit their fee after the college seat is assigned to them. This has been done so candidates don’t have to physically come to the college for this.

Applicants will have to give their contact numbers with Whatsapp and their working mail ID so that effective communication can take place. Every institution will have a special helpline number and email facility in place to answer applicants’ queries.

There are 12 government colleges in the city offering UG courses. Six of them are government institutions—Post Graduate Government College (PGGC, Co-ed), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; Regional Institute of English (RIE, Co-ed), Sector 32; PGGCG, Sector 42; PGGC, Co-ed, Sector 46; and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA, Co-ed), Sector 50.

The other six are privately managed—DAV College, Co-ed, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS, Co-ed), Sector 26; Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26; Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College (GGDSD, Co-ed), Sector 32; Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women (MCM DAV), Sector 36; and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45.

MCM LAUNCHES PROSPECTUS

Affiliated with the Panjab University, MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, released their college and hostel prospectuses and uploaded them on its website on Friday. Principal Nisha Bhargava and the members of the prospectus committee unveiled both the prospectuses. The aesthetically designed brochures convey the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to reinforce the idea that MCM promotes social integration and harmony. This year, the college is offering six undergraduate and six add-on courses.

IMPORTANT DATES

The prospectus is available on www.dhe.chd.gov.in.

Online submission of forms begins: July 27

Last date for form submission: August 3

Display of list of applicants: August 5

Online submission of discrepancies in forms: August 7

Display of list of eligible applicants: August 8

Display of list of allotted colleges: August 13