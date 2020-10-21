e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Four shootings in 10 days, but no arrests

Chandigarh: Four shootings in 10 days, but no arrests

In many cases, the accused have been identified or their aides rounded up

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chanidgarh
         

Four incidents of firing have been reported from different parts of the city in the last 10 days, but the police are yet to make arrests even though in many cases the accused have been identified.

On October 11, 26-year-old Gurlal Brar, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and former state president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for the act.

Meanwhile, the police are still awaiting custody of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, who police said had arranged shooters and weapons. Police had rounded up a person who had provided logistical support to Brar’s shooters, but no arrests have been made so far.

Within 24 hours of Brar’s murder, TikTok star Saurav Gujjar was shot and injured outside a nightclub in Sector 9. Police had identified the suspect behind the firing as Mouvis Bains, but despite raids, no arrests were made.

On October 12, after threats were posted on a Facebook page of “bloodshed on the streets”, another of Bishnoi’s aides, Monty Shah, was booked for making a murder bid on a rival in Burail. Monty was booked for attempt to murder of his cousin Praveen Shah and bouncer Tirath, his former aide, who are witnesses in the murder case of a property dealer Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah. A chargesheet was filed against four people including gangster Bishnoi. Monty Shah has been on run since and the police have even announced a reward of ₹50,000, but have had no success so far despite raids.

In Monday’s firing in Sector 25 at a garment trader now, police have identified the assailants, but no arrests have been made.

top news
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In