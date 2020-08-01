Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST

A panel of doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has found the quality of ventilators received under the PM Cares Fund to be satisfactory.

The report submitted on Friday by the panel of experts from different departments of the medical college said that the ventilators were fit for use on adult patients.

The UT administration had received 20 ventilators from the central government that were distributed among the two tertiary care institutes—Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and GMCH-32.

GMCH has installed the ventilators at its south campus building in Sector 48, which is a designated facility for critically-ill patients.

Earlier, PGIMER had reported faults in the ventilators provided by the UT administration under the PM Cares Fund, following which the latter had raised the issue with the Centre. However, the UT is yet to hear back from them.

PGIMER had, however, alerted GMCH, citing their internal findings regarding quality of ventilators. Based on this communication, GMCH had formed a panel of its own for quality assessment.

Professor BS Chavan, director and principal of GMCH, said, “I received the report on Friday afternoon and the ventilators installed at GMCH-32 have been found to be up to the mark for adult patients. The ventilators were put on trial for 10 days. The manufacturers of the ventilators installed here are different from the ones who provided the equipment to PGIMER and maybe that is the reason why PGIMER reported faults.”