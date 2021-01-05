Chandigarh govt schoolteacher booked for job fraud

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:39 IST

A government schoolteacher was booked on Monday for allegedly cheating the relatives of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable of Rs 8 lakh after promising them jobs at a university in Gurugram.

Sector 20 resident Parminder Singh has allegedly been involved in other cases of cheating too and suspended at least once from work by the education department, police say.

RPF head constable and Mauli Jagran Railway Colony resident Inderjit Singh alleged in a police complaint that his acquaintance, Parminder Singh, a resident of Sector-20, had informed him in August 2019 about vacancies for a peon and lab cleaner at a University in Gurugram and that he could get his family members jobs if they paid Rs 4 lakh each per job.

Inderjit Singh alleged that he had no reason to mistrust Parminder as he had helped his son get admission in a government school in Sector 21 where he taught , so he ensured that his nephew Jaswant and Jaswant’s cousin Bhupinder met the teacher at his house in August 2019.

After filling in a form that Parminder Singh had given, Jaswant and Bhupinder paid him Rs 2 lakh each through cheque and the remainder of the money in cash.

Soon, however, after he failed to deliver on his promise, Inderjit Singh complained to the police in July 2020.

After legal opinions were sought a case has now been registered at the Sector 19 police station under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Interestingly, police officials say, Parminder Singh was suspended in September 2019 by the education department after he allegedly duped 11 persons of Rs 1.77 crore in other cases. He was, however, reinstated in November the same year even though a departmental inquiry was pending against him.

Police also say that Parminder Singh was working in connivance with a UT excise and taxation department official.