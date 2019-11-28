Chandigarh govt teacher suspended for duping 11 on pretext of jobs reinstated

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:25 IST

A UT government schoolteacher, who was earlier suspended by the education department for allegedly taking money from people on the pretext of getting them government jobs, was reinstated by the department on Tuesday.

This was done despite the fact that a departmental inquiry is pending against the teacher. The teacher, identified as Parvinder Singh Sabharwal, is accused of taking a bribe of ₹1.77 crore from various people, in connivance with a UT excise and taxation department official named Vishnu.

The orders issued by the Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, on Tuesday, read, “Parvinder Singh Sabharwal, junior basic teacher (JBT), Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, who was placed under suspension on September 26 is hereby reinstated into service with immediate effect, pending inquiry.”

Brar said, “Inquiry is pending against the delinquent official.”

When asked who the inquiry officer for the case was, Brar, said, “I will have to examine the file.” However, sources had earlier confirmed that the probe is still in the preliminary stage. In fact, an inquiry officer is yet to be appointed.

SUSPENSION MATTER

The suspension letters against the JBT teacher were issued on September 26 this year.

The letter read , “A complaint dated September 24 and September 26 was filed by Uday Pal Singh, alleging that Parvinder Singh Sabharwal has defrauded him of ₹6 lakh, in connivance with one Vishnu, excise inspector. The competent authority has ordered the institution of formal inquiry and regular disciplinary proceedings against the defaulters keeping in view the gravity of allegations levelled therein. Parvinder Singh Sabharwal is placed under suspension with immediate effect under Sub Rule (1) of Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules 1970.”

After which, Sabharwal in a letter addressed to UT adviser Manoj Parida had confessed taking ₹1.77crore from 11 people. The teacher admitted that he gave the money to the excise and taxation official Vishnu, along with three blank cheques.In his letter, he added that Vishnu failed to do the needful while 11 people had been

promised jobs in the government sector.

Despite several attempts, Parvinder Singh could not be contacted to comment on the matter.