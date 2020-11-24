e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats tomorrow

Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats tomorrow

The Chandigarh administration has decided to relocate the residents of Prefab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to EWS flats at Maloya-I

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The second draw for allotments of flats to eligible applicants under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme will be made through computerised draws for 448 flats on November 25 at 11am.

The Chandigarh administration has decided to relocate the residents of Prefab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to EWS flats at Maloya-I.

Updated lists of the occupants of Prefab shelters, after considering the objections, has been uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB). A camp was organised to receive applications for allotment of flats at Maloya-I under the ARHC scheme.

The first computerised draw was held on November 10 for allotment of 352 flats; physical possession of these flats was handed over during the last week. Demolition of about 275 Prefab shelters at Sector 56 has already been completed and demolition of about 350 Prefab shelters at Sector 52 is underway, to be completed within this week, said a CHB official.

List of the occupants who will be included in the draw on November 25 has been uploaded on the website of the CHB. The 380 occupants relate to Prefab shelters at Sector 52 while the remaining 68 occupants relate to Sector 56. There are 15 applicants who have submitted copies of disability certificates and they will be considered for allotment of flat on the ground floor.

As per the tentative schedule, the subsequent draws will be held on December 2 and 10.

top news
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In