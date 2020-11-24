Chandigarh Housing Board’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme: Second draw for 448 flats tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:58 IST

The second draw for allotments of flats to eligible applicants under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme will be made through computerised draws for 448 flats on November 25 at 11am.

The Chandigarh administration has decided to relocate the residents of Prefab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to EWS flats at Maloya-I.

Updated lists of the occupants of Prefab shelters, after considering the objections, has been uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB). A camp was organised to receive applications for allotment of flats at Maloya-I under the ARHC scheme.

The first computerised draw was held on November 10 for allotment of 352 flats; physical possession of these flats was handed over during the last week. Demolition of about 275 Prefab shelters at Sector 56 has already been completed and demolition of about 350 Prefab shelters at Sector 52 is underway, to be completed within this week, said a CHB official.

List of the occupants who will be included in the draw on November 25 has been uploaded on the website of the CHB. The 380 occupants relate to Prefab shelters at Sector 52 while the remaining 68 occupants relate to Sector 56. There are 15 applicants who have submitted copies of disability certificates and they will be considered for allotment of flat on the ground floor.

As per the tentative schedule, the subsequent draws will be held on December 2 and 10.