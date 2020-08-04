Chandigarh Housing Board set to legalise PG facility in independent houses

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:39 IST

Owners of independent houses allotted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will soon be able to legally run paying guest accommodations on their premises.

However, only those with houses of or above 7.5 marla will benefit from this decision. At present, it is illegal to run paying guest residential accommodations (PGRA) in CHB houses.

A PGRA policy has been drafted, which will be tabled before the board of directors on August 6 for final approval, confirmed Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB.

“Thereafter, the permission of the UT administration will be taken. The policy will not be applicable in group housing societies/flats allotted by the CHB,” he said.

The development comes in the wake of a fire incident in a PG accommodation in Sector 32 on February 22, which claimed lives of three girl students. It led to the authorities mulling over allowing licensed PGRA in more houses to discourage unauthorised facilities and have better regulation.

Residential properties under the jurisdiction of the UT estate office are already governed by the UT administration’s PG policy. The CHB has formulated its policy on the lines of the revised estate office policy notified earlier this year.

“A large number of PG accommodations are being run illegally in independent houses allotted by the CHB. Even if house owners want permission for starting such a facility, it is not forthcoming. On approaching the estate office for registration, they are told to get a no-objection certificate from the CHB, which has no policy for it,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation.

REGISTRATION PROCESS

According to the draft policy, the house owner/lessee interested for starting the PGRA has to register with the CHB secretary. A physical inspection will be carried out before issuing the registration.

The facility will be allowed only in those houses that have sanctioned plans and no building rule violations. A no-objection certificate from UT’s chief fire office is also mandatory.

The owner has to renew the licence every year.

WHAT THE POLICY ENTAILS

Area of independent house cannot be less than 7.5 marla

The owner/lessee or member of their family must reside in house

Minimum usable area for one PG must be 50 sq ft with provision for toilet

No extra or new kitchen can be erected beyond approved building plans

A register of PGs has to be maintained with intimation to police and list should be displayed

List of available accommodation with tariff plan must be displayed

List of employees to take care of PGs to be verified by police

Owner/lessee responsible for maintaining discipline

Vehicles should be parked within premises as far as possible

No front office system allowed and facility should appear as a normal house

In case of a breach of rules, CHB resume property or cancel allotment