e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh industries’ body demands reassessment of preventive measures, calls for fiscal stimulus

Chandigarh industries’ body demands reassessment of preventive measures, calls for fiscal stimulus

The association has also sought immediate fiscal stimulus from the central government for revival of industry.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Industries Association of Chandigarh (IAC) has demanded reassessment of preventive measures imposed in the city, including curfew and containment zone.

The association has also sought immediate fiscal stimulus from the central government for revival of industry. Chandigarh has been declared a hotspot (red) zone by the Centre.

In a letter to UT finance secretary, association president Pankaj Khanna Khanna said, “Let it not be a trade-off between life and livelihood. Government should do whatever it takes to contain the disease. However, the same sensitivity should be shown towards hand holding the industry in its gravest hours as well.”

“The industry is facing its death-knell due to mounting fixed costs including interests, wages, utility bills, taxes and statutory dues. The entrepreneurs here are now defaulting on every statutory financial obligation and there is a dire need for an immediate fiscal stimulus from the Centre,” he added.

“As far as rebooting local industries is concerned, it is possible only if parameters of hotspot zones are tweaked by the MHA. If this is done, it would be appropriate to start ‘activities’ permitted by the government in the whole country. Starting these industries in a uniform, hassle-free manner, would be the first ‘tiny’ step in the direction of reviving industries,” Khanna said.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news