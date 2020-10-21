e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man caught with countrymade pistol, supplier held too

Chandigarh man caught with countrymade pistol, supplier held too

They have been identified as Gopal, 27, of Sector 49 and Shivam, 22, of Faidan village

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two men have been arrested for possessing a countrymade pistol and cartridges, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Gopal, 27, of Sector 49 and Shivam, 22, of Faidan village.

Police had set up a naka near the market in Sector 41 on Monday evening, when Gopal was stopped on suspicion.

On frisking him, cops recovered a countrymade pistol. He revealed that he had procured it from Shivam.

Later, Shivam was apprehended from near Faidan. Police also recovered two cartridges, including a used one, from him.

The two were booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-39 police station. They were produced in court, which sent them to one-day police custody.

