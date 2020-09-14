Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST

A resident of Sector 20B was duped of ₹2,13,575 by a woman, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the 31-year-old complainant, while browsing for a job on the internet had come across a woman who had offered to have physical relations with him for money in June.

On several occasions, the accused asked the man to pay for a hotel room and other expenses but avoided meeting him giving excuses. On July 10, she told him that she had an accident and sent the picture of a BMW car. The complainant was able to trace the photo to an accident in Hyderabad in 2019. By that time, however, he had paid over ₹2.13 lakh in various payments.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Job fraud: Woman duped of ₹8,500

One Alka of Manimajra has alleged that she was cheated of ₹8,500 on the pretext of getting a job.

She was told by one Amandeep of Sector 71, Mohali, that they were going to hire her in a medical firm. She paid ₹3,500 during her interview and ₹5,000 for a medical test after which she was asked to join from August 25 for training, but the accused stopped taking her calls.

A case was registered. However, no arrests have been made so far.