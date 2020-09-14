e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman

Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman

Police said the 31-year-old complainant, while browsing for a job on the internet had come across a woman who had offered to have physical relations with him for money in June.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A resident of Sector 20B was duped of ₹2,13,575 by a woman, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the 31-year-old complainant, while browsing for a job on the internet had come across a woman who had offered to have physical relations with him for money in June.

On several occasions, the accused asked the man to pay for a hotel room and other expenses but avoided meeting him giving excuses. On July 10, she told him that she had an accident and sent the picture of a BMW car. The complainant was able to trace the photo to an accident in Hyderabad in 2019. By that time, however, he had paid over ₹2.13 lakh in various payments.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Job fraud: Woman duped of ₹8,500

One Alka of Manimajra has alleged that she was cheated of ₹8,500 on the pretext of getting a job.

She was told by one Amandeep of Sector 71, Mohali, that they were going to hire her in a medical firm. She paid ₹3,500 during her interview and ₹5,000 for a medical test after which she was asked to join from August 25 for training, but the accused stopped taking her calls.

A case was registered. However, no arrests have been made so far.

top news
Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In