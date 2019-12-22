e-paper
Chandigarh man gets imprisonment till death in murder case

Police said Goswami was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the rickshaw puller with knife

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2019
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Chandigarh district court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for murdering a rickshaw puller at Sector 17 in 2017.

The additional district and sessions judge, Rajeev Goyal, on Saturday convicted Suraj Giri Goswami under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

According to prosecution, the case dates back to May 29, 2017, when the body of victim Sukh Ram was found with his throat slit at the verandah of the NRI branch of State Bank of India at Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Post investigation, police arrested Suraj Giri Goswami, an unemployed youth. Police said Goswami was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the rickshaw puller with knife. Theft was the motive behind the murder of Sukh Ram, who had caught Goswami, while he was trying to steal his money, police said.

A fight broke out between the two and Goswami attacked the rickshaw puller, said police.

During trial, the defence counsel argued that Goswami had no involvement in the murder of Ram and had been falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing to the arguments, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to jail for life till natural death.

