Chandigarh mayor launches ‘neki ki deewar’ scheme

People could leave their old clothes, old blankets, sheets, shoes and other items here so that they could be used by the needy

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

City mayor Raj Bala Malik on Friday launched the “neki ki deewar” or wall of kindness scheme of the municipal corporation here at the community centre in Sector 8.

The mayor said that people could leave their old clothes, old blankets, sheets, shoes and other items here so that they could be used by the needy. The facility will be started throughout the city outside the community centres in phases.

KK Yadav, municipal commissioner, said that there were many people in the city who were helping the needy by taking care of them and leaving things at the wall of kindness to help the poor. He said that the MCC was also running a vehicle, Swachhta Swari, throughout city sectors and colonies including villages to collect clothes, bags, shoes etc.

