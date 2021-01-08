e-paper
Chandigarh MC gets central award for energy efficiency

Receives first prize among municipal sectors from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency at the National Energy Conservation Awards-2020

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has been awarded the first prize among municipal sectors by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency at the National Energy Conservation Awards-2020.

The awards are given for exceptional achievement in energy efficiency in different categories like industry, buildings and municipal sector.

On winning the prize, MC commissioner KK Yadav, said, “To reduce its energy foot-print and cut down electricity consumption costs, MC has replaced all 48,524 street light points with energy efficient LED lights.With this, the city saved 13.02 million units of energy annually and reduced its power bills from Rs 14 crore per year to Rs 8 crore.”

These LED street lights are also eco-friedly and 10,543 metric tonne of carbon foot prints are reduced annually, he added.

CHB awarded for slum rehabilitation programme

The Chandigarh Housing Board has been ranked first in the country by Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) under the theme of “Housing, urban poverty and infrastructure’ for its slum rehabilitation programme. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

The certificate was presented to Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, on Thursday by Akash Tyagi, regional chief, HUDCO.

“The top rank was given for CHB performance in the rehabilitation of slum dwellers from across the city to CHB flats in Maloya. The CHB constructed 4960 flats in Maloya. 2600 flats were allotted to residents of Colony no. 4 and 1700 have been given to the people under the Affordable Rent Housing Scheme,” said Garg.

