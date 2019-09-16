Chandigarh MC House meet: ₹1-cr budget proposed to make 16 community centres fire-safe

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:33 IST

Months after the fire department issued notice to the municipal corporation (MC) for lack of fire safety in community centres and dispensaries, the civic body will table a budget worth ₹1 crore for installing fire fighting system in 16 community centres during the Monday house meeting.

Chandigarh has 46 community centres. The remaining ones will be covered along with dispensaries in the next phase.

The community centres where new fire fighting system will be installed, include sector 11, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23, 37, 38 West, 39, 40, 41, 42, 56, Maloya and Dadumajra.

As per the proposal, fire fighting system in all these buildings will be installed as per the National Building Code, 2016 that stipulates safety standards for different category of buildings.

As per fire department’s inspection, majority of community centres do not even have provision for fire extinguishers. There is no arrangement to draw water supply during emergency. Besides this, the fire alarm system is missing and no measures have been made for evacuation in case of a blaze.

An official said, “The MC will make sure that all government buildings under the civic body are fully equipped with fire fighting system within a year. The work has already started in MC building at Sector 17.”

“If the General House approves the proposal, tendering process will start for community centres,” said the official.

Crawford chairman Hitesh Puri said, “The lack of fire safety in places like community centres where a large number of people gather is a grave concern that needs to be properly addressed.”

“Every community centre should have a proper fire safety system in place with written instructions for people to follow in case of any emergency,” he said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:33 IST