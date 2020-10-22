e-paper
Chandigarh MC House meet row: More embarrassment for mayor as BJP backs councillors

Chandigarh MC House meet row: More embarrassment for mayor as BJP backs councillors

In an unprecedented move, 18 of the 20 BJP councillors on Tuesday boycotted the House meeting, forcing the mayor to adjourn it for lack of quorum

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:46 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Raj Bala Malik, Chandigarh mayor
Raj Bala Malik, Chandigarh mayor
         

A day after facing the ire of her party councillors, Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik on Wednesday remained under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

State party in-charge and organisation secretary Dinesh Kumar came out in support of the agitated councillors, who had cornered the mayor by boycotting the municipal corporation’s General House meet on Tuesday.

Adding to Malik’s embarrassment, Kumar said: “The mayor should have accepted the councillors’ demand for holding a physical meeting instead of sticking to her decision of a virtual meeting.”

Stating that the organisation is supreme and each individual should listen to the party consensus, Kumar said: “We tried to convince her, but she remained adamant, and said the next meeting would be virtual. If she can be insistent, the organisation can also state its opinion and follow through.”

In an unprecedented move, 18 of the 20 BJP councillors on Tuesday boycotted the House meeting, forcing Malik to adjourn it for lack of quorum. Even the city party chief and councillor Arun Sood didn’t attend the meeting, while all the Opposition members were present.

Left red-faced, Malik had stated that she didn’t know about the party’s decision to boycott the meeting.

‘No action planned against her’

However, Kumar ruled out any action against Malik for not toeing the party line. “There is no question of taking action against anybody. But the next House meeting will be a physical one. In virtual meetings, no conclusive decisions could be taken, and even proper discussion didn’t take place,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Arun Sood said that he has informed the party high command about the entire incident, and it is up to them to decide on the future course of action.

Sources said a section of BJP councillors are pushing for bringing a no-confidence motion against Malik in case the next meeting is also virtual. Malik’s one-year term ends in around two months.

Elected as a councillor on the Congress ticket in the last House, Malik had joined the BJP in 2014, and got re-elected in 2016. She didn’t comment on the issue.

BJP attacks MC commissioner too

Carrying on with their attack on MC officials, the BJP on Wednesday targeted commissioner KK Yadav, accusing him of discriminating against party workers and working under the influence of Congress.

Chandigarh BJP general secretaries Ramveer Bhatti and Chandrashekhar, in a press statement, said: “Despite locking the government building (during a protest at the MC office on Tuesday), Congress leaders have faced no action, whereas when BJP workers go to meet the MC commissioner, they are made to wait unnecessarily and false complaints are lodged against them.”

Taking a jibe at Yadav, Bhatti said he fears of coronavirus infection only when a meeting of 35 councillors is to be organised in the assembly hall, but had no fear when so many people (Congress workers) gathered outside the MC building.

Responding to the allegations, Yadav said: “I am sincerely doing my duties as laid down by the law.”

