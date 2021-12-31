e-paper
Chandigarh MC wards increased from 26 to 35

The final notification came after the delimitation committee made changes in the draft notification in line with the objections raised by city residents

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday notified new wards of the municipal corporation, increased them from 26 to 35.

The final notification came after the delimitation committee made changes in the draft notification in line with the objections raised by city residents. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had approved the final report of the ward delimitation committee on December 29.

Mandip Singh Brar, deputy commissioner and chairman of the delimitation committee, said, “The committee examined and addressed all the 171 objections, and changes in the draft notification have been made accordingly.”

On the request of the residents, Modern Housing Complex, Uppal Marble Arch and Rajiv Vihar have been moved from ward 4 to ward 6; Sector 38 (West), excluding the rehabilitation colony, has been moved out of ward 26 to ward 27. Similar changes have been made in other wards, too.

