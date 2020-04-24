e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh postal division delivering meals on wheels

Chandigarh postal division delivering meals on wheels

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Chandigarh postal division has introduced “Food on Wheels” for food distribution using mail vans during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The mail vans are accompanied by a public relations inspector of the Chandigarh division, along with postal staff, while taking care of social distancing during food distribution. The staff use face masks and gloves and ensure the vans are sanitised before departure.

According to a press release by the division, it has so far distributed over 1 lakh meals, including lunch and dinner, at different locations of the city in coordination with NGOs, gurdwaras and the UT food supply department.

These were supplied in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Colony Number 4 of Industrial Area, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Sector 11, 15, PGIMER, Khud Ali Sher, Sanjay Colony, Bhatta Colony, Mauli village, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, EWS Colony and Raipur Khurd.

