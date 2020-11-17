Chandigarh Press Club elections on November 29

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 01:15 IST

The voting for the election of the nine office bearers of the Chandigarh Press Club will be held on November 29.

The polling will be held from 9am to 5pm for the 739 eligible voters. Besides the president and senior vice-president, vice-president I, vice-president II, secretary general and others office-bearers will be elected.

The voters’ list will be displayed on November 20 and the last date of filing objections against the list is November 21 till 12pm after which the final list will be displayed at 7pm.

The last dates for filing the nomination papers are November 22 and 23, which will be scrutinised on November 24. Candidates can withdraw their papers till November 25 (12pm to 2pm).

The results will be declared on November 29 after 6pm.