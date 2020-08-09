Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST

A 32-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday, as the Union Territory recorded its steepest single-day spike in cases yet, with 89 people testing positive for the disease.

Earlier, it was on August 5 when the city reported its highest spike with 64 positive cases.

The fresh cases also took Chandigarh’s tally past 1,500. Now, 1,515 people have been infected in the UT, of whom 585 are yet to be declared recovered. As many as 25 have died so far.

The deceased was a resident of Sector 32 and was sampled after her death at her house on August 7.

“She was a known case of heart disease and was suffering from jaundice and ascites too,” the UT bulletin stated.

Among those who tested positive are nine health workers from various hospitals and one staffer of Elante Mall.

Of the 89 cases, 29 were diagnosed through rapid antigen testing. Meanwhile, 32 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of those cured to 904.

The fresh infections are spread across various sectors and colonies of the city. The patients are either contacts of previous cases or have travel history to Punjab, Delhi or Gurugram.

At least nine health workers got the infection from their workplace contacts.

They include a 33-year-old woman from Sector 30, who is working in the civil hospital, Sector 45, a 46-year-old woman from the PGIMER, and a 26-year-old woman from Sector 39, who works in Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Six health workers from GMCH, Sector 32, have also tested positive, including a 34-year-old man from Sector 43, 45-year-old woman from Sector 33 and 30-year-old man from Raipur Khurd .

A 30-year-old man from Daria who works in Elante Mall was also found infected.