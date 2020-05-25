e-paper
Chandigarh records 9 new Covid-19 cases, total cases at 265

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the total number of Covid-19 stood at 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 14:43 IST
Asian News International
Chandigarh
With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country.
Chandigarh on Monday reported 9 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 265, said the Union Territory Health department.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the total number of Covid-19 stood at 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.India is now among the top 10 countries in the world regarding the total number of Covid-19 cases.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country.Out of the total number of cases, 77,103 are active cases and 57,721 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

