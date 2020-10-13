e-paper
Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents can start applying for solar plants

Chandigarh residents can start applying for solar plants

Apply for a connection on the web portal www.solarchandigarh.com, which also has detailed information on the scheme

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:29 IST
City residents can now apply for installation of rooftop solar plants in residential units at zero cost under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model with the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Candidates can apply for a connection on the web portal, www.solarchandigarh.com, which also has detailed information on the scheme.

The capacity of plants will be 5 to 10 kWp (Solar electricity systems are given a rating in kilowatts peak) for the residential sectors and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

The Chandigarh administration has already approved implementation of the rooftop solar scheme in private residential buildings under the RESCO model, which means setting up the solar power plant free of cost.

A private company will install it.

Approximately 2,400 such solar power plants on the RESCO model are proposed to be installed on a first come first serve basis.

