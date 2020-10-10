e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents pledge to follow Covid safety norms

Chandigarh residents pledge to follow Covid safety norms

Teams from different police stations administered an oath to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and drivers at various markets in the city

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents taking pledge to follow Covid safety norms in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Saturday.(HT photo)
         

The Chandigarh Police started a special campaign on Saturday to spread awareness on Covid safety protocols.

Teams from different police stations administered an oath to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and drivers at various markets in the city. The residents pledged to follow all safety norms.

The campaign was started after many residents were seen flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks in public.

