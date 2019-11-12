Chandigarh RLA begins e-auction for CH01BZ series

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:14 IST

Registrations will start from Tuesday for e-auction of vehicle registration numbers of the new ‘CH01-BZ’ series and fancy/special registration numbers of previous series. It will continue up to November 18.

The old series include CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS. The e-auction/bidding will start from November 19 and continue up to November 21.

Vehicle owners can register on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy, the link for which is also available on the UT Transport Department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in, to get the unique acknowledgement n umber (UAN).

Only those who have purchased vehicles at a Chandigarh address are allowed to participate after submitting the sale letter, ie Form No. 21, UID, ie Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof.

After registration, vehicle owners have to deposit a registration fee for participating in the e-auction and the reserve amount for the special/choice registration numbers at the office of the registering and licensing authority in Sector-17 through demand draft in favour of “Registering and Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh,” payable at Chandigarh.

Details of registration fee, reserve price for each special number both for the new and old series, apart from overall bidding procedure and terms and conditions for e-auction is available on the transport department website (www.chdtransport.gov.in).