Chandigarh’s apni mandis: Tenders floated for sanitation, no call on resumption

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:08 IST

The UT Market Committee has floated tenders for allocating sanitation work of the apni mandis/kisan mandis for the current financial year.

The apni mandis are held in various sectors, though, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic these have been suspended since March this year.

The development comes after the municipal corporation General House passed a resolution on October 29, recommending resumption of the apni mandis.

While in line with the central government directions, the lockdown restrictions have been removed and most commercial establishments have been allowed to open, the administration has yet to grant permission to resume apni mandis.

MC councillors at the meeting had argued that small farmers and city residents were suffering in the absence of these weekly vegetable markets.

They stated that while most of the businesses, including shopping malls, cinema halls and pubs, had been allowed to operate, apni mandis were still closed, making it impossible for small farmers to have access to buyers. Even city residents were being denied cheaper vegetables in the absence of these markets and vendors were continuing to overcharge them, the councillors had further argued.

“The recommendation of the MC House has been communicated to the UT administration. The final decision will be taken by the administrator in the Covid-19 review meeting,” said KK Yadav, MC commissioner.