Chandigarh’s Covid positivity rate lowest in 6 months

Positivity rate is the number of people found positive among every 100 sampled, and points to the extent of infection spread among the population being tested

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:38 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in Chandigarh has seen a sudden drop to 5.2%, which according to health department officials is the lowest in six months.

Positivity rate is the number of people found positive among every 100 sampled, and points to the extent of infection spread among the population being tested.

However, the rate is still more than double the national average of 2.3%, and puts Chandigarh among the top five States and Union Territories. Kerala tops positivity rate at 9%, followed by Ladakh (7.3%), Nagaland (7.2%), Goa (6.8%) and Chandigarh.

In the recent weeks, there has also been a dip in the number of tests, though the drop in positive cases is much more significant.

“The mobility of people has decreased, mostly due to the chilling temperature. Even the footfall of those coming to the city has decreased. Earlier, we used to test 200 to 300 people at important transit stations, such as the railway station and bus stand. Now the number has gone down,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director, Chandigarh health department.

In absolute terms, too, infection spread has been curtailed with new cases being reported in the range of 60 to 80, she said, adding that the number of patients visiting outpatient departments has also decreased.

“It reflects upon the testing levels, as most patients undergo voluntary testing,” she said, adding that positivity rate will drop further if people adhere to safety precautions.

Meanwhile, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Twitter appealed to the citizens to take all precautions and commended doctors for the dip in positivity rate.

