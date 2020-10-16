e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Covid toll crosses 200 mark; 169 new cases in tricity

Chandigarh’s Covid toll crosses 200 mark; 169 new cases in tricity

As many as 39 deaths have been reported in October so far, taking the death tally to 201

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The city’s Covid-19 toll crossed the 200 mark on Thursday as two more residents succumbed to the virus. Besides, the number of infections reached 13,477 with 82 people testing positive.

As many as 39 deaths have been reported in October so far, taking the death tally to 201. The two male deceased, aged 43 and 66, were residents of Khuda Alisher and Sector 47, respectively. Thursday also saw 113 people being discharged. The number of recoveries and active cases now stand at 12,232 and 1,044, respectively.

Mohali’s death toll reached 211 with two more casualties. Also, 59 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, taking the case count to 11,152. The deceased were both males, aged 61 and 59. Meanwhile, 66 people recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 868. As many as 10,547 patients have recovered so far.

Panchkula registered one death and 28 new infections. A 59-year-old woman from Sector 15 became the district’s 105th Covid-19 fatality.

Of the total 6,712 cases in the district so far, 6,286 patients have been discharged and 321 are still infected.

tags
top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In